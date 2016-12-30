Ashley News Observer-
Fire damages EZ Mart in North Crossett
Dec 30, 2016, 16:56
Oliver taking on new 'chief' role
When former Ashley County Chief Deputy Johnny Oliver takes on his new gig, he won’t be moving far — but in some ways, it will be like a return home.
Dec 28, 2016, 11:36
Budget includes money for new trucks, equipment
The Crossett City Council has tentatively approved funding for the city sanitation department to lease a knuckleboom truck in the coming year.
Dec 28, 2016, 11:35
Traffic stops bring tears — but they're tears of joy
Crossett Police Chief J.W. Cruce has seen a lot of tears in his years of police work.
Dec 28, 2016, 11:33
Lobbing a brick, burglars still fail
Two burglars attempted to enter a Crossett business last week, but were unable to get past a locked door even after breaking a window.
Dec 28, 2016, 11:30
